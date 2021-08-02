Meghan McCain suffered from backlash after offering unfriendly comments to Kathy Griffin following her cancer diagnosis.

McCain made her last week on "The View" infamous enough as she received criticisms from the viewers and Griffin's fans.

On Monday's episode of the show, McCain offered untimely statements to Griffin. She talked with her co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, about Griffin's interview about her lung cancer diagnosis.

Hostin and Haines offered support to the comedian while denouncing the "hyperdrive of cancel culture." However, McCain, for her part, sent hypocrite messages instead.

Initially, the 36-year-old host said it feels tragic to her Griffin's health status while having an opioid addiction. She even claimed that both events affected her family.

After wishing for the former host's fast recovery, McCain's words of support turned into criticism-rich statements.

Meghan McCain Receives Backlash

McCain brought back the issue that happened over a decade ago, where Griffin mocked Aiken with the nickname "Gayken" after coming out as gay.

"She made very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes about him before he was out of the closet. I think he's lucky he didn't become an opioid addict, given the degree of bullying that happened to him when he was still struggling to come out of the closet," she said.

She went on to demand Griffin say her sorry for her hurtful jokes before proclaiming how she will always hold a grudge against the sick host.

Per McCain, she still does not like Griffin after all these years to the point that she even compared her to ISIS.

Fortunately, Whoopi Goldberg stopped her and shut down the unfair and unkind arguments of McCain.

"I love Kathy Griffin. As a person, I don't want anyone to go through this. I'm sorry she went through this," the veteran host said.

But even after she stopped spouting such words, viewers refused to accept them and immediately trashed the host online.

U.S Army veteran David Weissman said, "Give me a break. How about Meghan McCain apologies for spreading right-wing misinformation on #COVID19 and Democrats."

"Seriously @MeghanMcCain we really didn't need a full blown explanation of why you don't like @kathygriffin. A simple "I wish her well" would be sufficient. This kind of stuff is why you won't be missed on @TheView," another added.

Meghan McCain surely left an ugly impression on "The View" viewers before she officially bids goodbye on Friday.

