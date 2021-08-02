Prince Harry might get back up and use his memoir to take a shot against Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Even without his senior royal position, Prince Harry reportedly made Queen Elizabeth II terrified of what he could say about Camilla.

Following the announcement of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, royal watchers alleged that he could save the Queen from the potential ugly and damaging remarks. However, a source recently revealed that Her Majesty is now worried about how her grandson could use the memoir to attack Camilla.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the monarch feels alarmed about Prince Charles' wife, who became the reason why Princess Diana and the future king's marriage got broken.

"Let's be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall. If he documents their fraught relationship in the book, it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen," the source went on.



The Duke of Sussex hinted that his book will cover his life from childhood until he departed from the royal family. With that said, likely, he could really include the story about Camilla and how she came into their lives after Princess Diana died.

But Can Camilla Really Become Queen?

While her title as "Queen" could be in peril, the monarchy revealed previously the reason why Camilla can never be queen.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's official residence, Clarence House, issued a statement explaining the future title of the duchess. They added that the Queen Consort title would not be available to be used by her upon Prince Charles' accession.

READ ALSO: Prince George in Trouble? Prince William, Kate Extremely Worried About Son's Future

"The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne," the statement disclosed "This was announced at the time of the marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all."

This explains that, instead of Queen Consort, Camilla will be known as the Princess Consort. This is reportedly the monarchy's way of respecting those who still love Diana, Princess of Wales, following her devastating death in 1997.

Clarence House added that Camilla should use HRH The Princess Consort as her complete title once Prince Charles becomes King.

READ MORE: Princess Diana Knew Prince Charles Marriage Was a Sham From the Start, Expert Says