Alex Trebek is about to be replaced permanently with a new host of "Jeopardy!"

Though there is still no announcement, the show has reportedly already found its new host after months of speculation.

Variety reported that "Jeopardy!" executive producer, Mike Richards, is in "advanced negotiations" with Sony Pictures Television to take over as the host of one of American's beloved game shows.

Richards reportedly impressed Sony during his short guest-hosting duty in February; that's why he is the bosses' top pick.

However, Sony is still talking with other "potential candidates" but didn't disclose any additional information about the permanent host.

Mike Richards, who hosted the series "The Pyramid" and "Divided," was among several guest hosts that included Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Dr. Oz, Mayim Bialik, George Stephanopoulos, Savanna Guthrie, Robin Roberts, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers.

The most famous player and the highest-winning contestant, Jennings, grossed over $2.5 million in regular gameplay and scored the most wins in a 74-game streak in 2004. He was one of the top picks of "Jeopardy!" viewers because of his long history on the show.

Apart from him, many also assumed that Levar Burton, who stars in "Reading Rainbow," will also land the permanent gig because there was a lot of hype and an online campaign for him to be a guest host.

However, though he had a fabulous hosting front, he had the record of the lowest-scoring contestant ever.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oz, the most controversial guest host, had the lowest ratings ever.

Mike Richards is a well-poised person to host the show, producing more than 4,000 hours of game shows in his career.

He didn't only work in "Jeopardy," but also part of "The Price Is Right," "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," and "Let's Make A Deal."

When Alex Trebek died, Richards was also praised for his heartwarming tribute to the long-time host after his death was announced.

Meanwhile, the fans' top choice isn't Richards - in fact, it is Jennings.

Over 23% fans are hoping that the former contestant would take Trebek's place on the podium.

Alex Trebek hosted over 8,200 episodes of "Jeopardy!" since hosting the show in 1984.

On Nov. 8, 2020, he died at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His final episode aired in January 2021, breaking the hearts of millions of Americans who watched him on the podium for over 36 years.

