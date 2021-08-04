The first trailer for the upcoming movie "Cinderella" has been released, and fans are talking about Camila Cabello and James Corden's presence in the film.

"Cinderella" is set to debut on Amazon Prime this September and will give a modern and musical take on the classic fairytale everybody loved growing up.

The movie will feature a new twist on the classic, including featuring some contemporary pop songs.

The movie's protagonist, however, has been changed. She isn't known to be Cinderella anymore, but is renamed, Ella.

Ella hopes to become a very successful mogul in the fashion industry and wants to carve out her future independently.

Meanwhile, James Corden's role in the movie is one of the three mice.

While the former Fifth Harmony member has been getting praises already, despite not seeing the actual film, Corden's appearance prompted mixed reactions on social media, mostly annoyance and disappointment.

On Twitter, one commenter joked, "Is James Corden legit in everything?" referencing several appearances in films, particularly in musicals.

Another Twitter user said, "It looked so good until James Corden appeared," they explained, seeming unimpressed about the "Late Late Show" host's role in "Cinderella."

I figured Amazon's Cinderella was going to be bad, but I didn't realize it was going to be "James Corden as the human version of a mouse" bad 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/PF77ZFnFOT — Thoroughly Moderna Millie (@StephenTissell) August 3, 2021

"How come James Corden is in everything? What does he do? I don't get it," another person asked.

Everyone else watching the Cinderella trailer:



“How is James Corden in everything?”



Me:



“Wait, was that James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan?!” — Jacob Vydelingum (@JacobVydelingum) August 3, 2021

Why James Corden Is Catching Heat for Appearing in Movies

One of the main reasons people are annoyed that James Corden is starring in movies is the evident omnipresence in modern movie musicals.

The "Gavin and Stacey" actor has appeared in several musicals over the years, including "The Prom," "Cats," "Yesterday," "Into the Woods," and "Begin Again."

In "Cats," he was singled out for particular criticism, while the entire movie was said to be one of the worst movies ever created.

James Corden also made fun of their roles during the 2020 Oscars ceremony. However, he and co-star Rebel Wilson received backlash from fans and the visual effects artist for "demeaning" the work of others on their movie.

In his other movie, "The Prom," Corden played a gay character despite being straight. The film faced a lot of heat for using stereotypes.

Other critics and viewers also condemned the movie.

Other Stars on 'Cinderella'

"Cinderella" also stars Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, and Pierce Brosnan. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3.

