R. Kelly is so broke that he is trying to fit himself into old suits so that he could have something appropriate to wear to court.

The disgraced R&B singer appeared before Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn court for his sex trafficking trial and whined to the judge about his attire.

The singer's appearance was also mentioned in court, with his lawyer saying he has gained a lot of weight since being incarcerated.

"We need measurements for appropriate for his trial. We're trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?"

However, the judge wasn't having any of it and said, "I'm not taking his size."

His lawyer also told the judge, "His finances are depleted," adding that his client's financial situation is so dire that he can't even pay for court documents.

Devereaux Cannick said, "I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts."

In a report by Page Six, the "I Believe I Can Fly" crooner reportedly fell asleep and "snored" during the court hearing.

He has been locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for the last two years but maintains his innocence.

R. Kelly appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing just ahead of his actual trial, which will start on Monday with jury selection.

He is being accused of employing people to find young women to have sex with for several years.

In 2019, the "Laundromat" hitmaker was arrestedin Chicago by the New York Police District and federal agents and transported to New York in June.

Currently, he is facing almost the exact charges in both Chicago and New York.

Meanwhile, the judge had also ruled in the prosecutors' favor as she allowed their team to present evidence that will prove R. Kelly had sexual contact with the late singer Aaliyah when she was only 13 years old.

Outside the courthouse on Tuesday, Cannick told the New York Post that his client is "tired of hearing allegations."

"He knows the truth and I think it's very frustrating for him to hear these allegations and know the truth is out there and he just wants it to unfold."

The singer also believes that when people are under oath and examined by experts, he would get to the truth and finally clear his name.

The opening statement for R. Kelly's trial is on Aug. 18.

