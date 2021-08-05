Paris Hilton is celebrating the success of her latest cooking show on Netflix titled "Cooking With Paris," where she invites over A-list celebrities and cook some of her favorite dishes even though she's not an expert in the field of culinary.

The heiress was praised for her authenticity as she does not pretend to be a good cook in the kitchen; she only has her love and passion for food.

However, despite being her true self and being applauded by fans, some online users are still not in favor of the show, saying that it's awful; is Kim Kardashian the reason behind this?

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star collaborated with the prominent socialite for a reunion that fans are very much excited about. The BFFs made different shapes of cookies but failed to do so.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian Was Criticized By Fans

The "SKIMS" CEO's appearance was not well-received by fans as they believe she ruined the episode.

"I don't watch anything with you in it Which sucks for Paris because I love her." One fan wrote, replying to Kim Kardashian's recent tweet promoting the show.

Other critics also questioned Hilton on why she's deserving of having a cooking show.

"Couldn't even finish the first episode. It's awful and curious of why would anyone be interested in watching such stupidity," another one wrote.

'Cooking With Paris'

The show initially started as a segment on her YouTube channel where she first cooked her version of lasagna.

Following this, fans are still craving more food content from the heiress, making her star on her own Netflix show.

"She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances." Netflix described. (via Town & Country Magazine)

Besides Kim Kardashian, Hilton was also joined by star-studded celebrities like Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Demi Lovato.

Her family was not left out in the series as her mom and sisters, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, also cook.

Paris Hilton has not publicly responded on the recent criticisms she's facing.

