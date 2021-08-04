Erica Pelosini, the model who made headlines last week after being photographed topless with Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, speaks out to detail what happened when they went on a boat ride.

According to the Italian model who spoke to The Daily Mail UK, she's deeply sorry and regrets removing her top in front of Brooksbank. She went on to explain that she "usually never go topless," but her outfit got wet, prompting her to take it off.

Pelosi added that she felt terrible for the royal family as the media painted Brooksbank a negative image because three girls surrounded him. At the same time, her wife stays at home with his 5-month-old baby.

In early reports, Jack Brooksbank became a center of controversy last Friday after he was photographed hanging out with women wearing bikinis on a boat trip.

Brooksbank is Casamigos tequila's brand ambassador; to celebrate the liquor brand's sponsorship with UNICEF's charity gala, he went cruising in Capri with other people.

Besides Brooksbank, Glamour magazine's former editor Rachel Zalis was also present with Maria Buccellati and Pelosini.

In photographs obtained by the outlet, Brooksbank can be seen drinking a bottle of rose. In some snaps, he took his shirt off before diving into the sea.

The Duchess of York Defends Jack Brooksbank

As reported by Page Six, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie's mother, recently spoke to BBC One's "The One Show" to defend Brooksbank.

Ferguson stated that her son-in-law is just "doing his job" when he went to Capri. She added that Brooksbank is a "man of such integrity," and he's one of her favorite people.

The Duchess of York added that Princess Eugenie's husband is a "great father" to his child and a "fabulous" husband to the princess.

The royalty went on to criticize the outlet that released the photos to the public, saying that the report was taken out of context and the story was "completely fabricated."

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's Relationship

The recent news came five months after the royal couple welcomed their first child named August Philip Hawke.

In 2018, the pair got married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot that same year.

The Kensington Palace has not issued a statement regarding the issue.

