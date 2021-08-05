Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, is reportedly going to be chosen as the next host. Things just have to be more finalized, a recent report says. Fans however does not like this news a bit. Some are threatening to boycott the show if he becomes the new permanent host.

Fans are incensed. Hot comments from irate "Jeopardy!" fans are circulating on social media in reaction to reports that Richards, 46, is in "advanced discussions" to become the quiz show's regular host.

The show's representatives declined to respond to The Post, who first broke the news of people's negative reactions towards Richards becoming host.

One enraged fan said on Twitter, "If Mike Richards is going to be the new host of Jeopardy!, I'm done." The fan even wrote that he knows for sure that Alex Trebek would not have selected him as his successor.

If Mike Richards is going to be the new host of Jeopardy!, I'm done. Won't tune in. He was the least impressive of all the guest hosts. I don't think Alex Trebek would've chosen him as successor. *sighs* I liked Katie Couric, Dr. Mayim Bialik and LeVar Burton. — Doc©®™ - umop apIsdn we I (@docgoneit) August 5, 2021

Trebek, the game show's beloved moderator, died in November at the age of 80 after a long battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

In Trebek's absence, a rotating cast of celebrity guests hosts has taken over, including Richards. Ironically, on his stint, he did garner a lot of positive feedback.

"Jeopardy!" winner Ken Jennings, 47, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers, 37, journalist Robin Roberts, 60, and actor LeVar Burton, 64 were some of those who went and tried to host.

Burton was given a standing ovation by the quiz show's online audience, who praised him for his charm and passion. He came in third place as the popular choice to be proclaimed the next "Jeopardy!" king, with 10% of the 1,003 votes cast in his favor, in a survey.

In the survey, Jennings, who was the first to occupy Trebek's podium as a guest host in January, came in top with more over 20% of the vote.

Despite the present internet controversy, fans chose Richards as their second pick for permanent hosting duties. He received 14% of the nominations, which is rather outstanding.

Regardless of the survey findings, Twitter demonstrators are now obviously chiming in with their disapproval of Richards' recent promotion.

Some took offense with the fact that instead of him helping to choose the next host, since he is one of the show's producers, he had the audacity to choose himself.

Mike Richards choosing between LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Buzzy Cohen, or Mayim Bialik to be the new #Jeopardy host : pic.twitter.com/ehnt8fMWI3 — Drizzle (@Runwitscissors) August 5, 2021

Disgruntled fans certainly were creative in making memes to mock the said impending decision.

Burton seemingly conceded though, which means Mike Richards can really well be the next host, as reported by NY Post.

Burton went on Twitter on Thursday to politely accept his loss in the race to host "Jeopardy!" "I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," he wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

Richards has yet to publicly respond to reports that he would be named the official host of "Jeopardy!"

