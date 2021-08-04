Barack Obama was reportedly planning to celebrate his 60th birthday with a party of 700 guests, mostly celebrities and A-list stars apart from other well-known personalities. However, he now allegedly has to cancel it due to a backlash that it's likely to be a super-spreader event.

Note that the pandemic is far from ever, even though most people have already opted to get vaccinated because the virus has clearly mutated and terrorizing many anew. Obama's team reportedly realized this too.

The said star-studded party was due to be held this coming Saturday at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, but is now cancelled as worry about possible spike in cases of COVID-19's Delta variant across the United States heigtened.

Healthcare experts are nonstop in warning the public that the pandemic is far from over even with the existence of the vaccines. While vaccination is the key to returning to normal, they are also claiming they are not reason to gather around irresponsibly in big crowds. The former president allegedly listened to reason and has decided to change his plans.

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," said Obama's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, claimed in a statement made on Wednesday.

"He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," she further said.

When the big party was first announced, with some celebrity guests' names dropped as possible attendees, some took to their social media to lambast the president for having a celebration of that size when the pandemic is clearly not yet over.

"Obama set to hold Covid Super Spreader Event," tweeted one critic. One got sarcastic and wrote, "Will they be wearing masks while sipping their champagne?"

While Obama did not outright addressed these criticisms, he probably new there would be critics already. He also was not being careless when he planned the said party.

Allegedly, he made sure that the large gathering would not be placing people at risk. He reportedly was requiring all guests to be vaccinated and promising that there would be a "COVID coordinator" in the place to make sure safety protocols would be maintained and not violated by anyone.

But prevention is still better than cure, they say, so Obama now decides to just not have a bash.

