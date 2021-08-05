"The Talk" shocked everyone when Sharon Osbourne wasn't returning - but what's an even bigger shock is that Jerry O'Connell would be the show's first male host in a table full of ladies.

But now, Sheryl Underwood, Osbourne's on-air rival, is making it clear that she's now the star of the show following the red-headed Brit's controversial exit.

OK! magazine reported that there's tension between O'Connell and Underwood.

O'Connell sat in Osbourne's middle seat while filling in as a guest host of "The Talk," however, Underwood immediately claimed her spot in the middle after he was hired as a permanent host.

An insider told The Sun,"Jerry has a side chair now," mentioning how the entire thing is now turning into a "battle of the egos."

Viewers of the long-running chatfest also noticed the power move. One social media user mentioned on the show's Facebook page, "Couldn't help but notice as I've been waiting for it... Sheryl has taken the center seat she has been dying for!!!!"

Meanwhile, another comment reads how Underwood is an "attention seeker."

A third person commented, "She is only there by default."

Currently, "The Talk" has five co-hosts, Underwood, O'Connell, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth, and Carrie Ann Inaba, who has taken a leave of absence.

Back in May, it was reported that Jerry O'Connell was in final negotiations to replace Sharon Osbourne.

Though the other co-hosts seemed happy by the new addition when Underwood announced O'Connell would be joining the show permanently, another insider revealed to The Sun in May that both Underwood and Welteroth weren't happy.

"On camera everyone is lovey-dovey and laughing together, but off camera Sheryl and Elaine have raised some serious concerns."

Underwood reportedly thinks that O'Connell is acceptable for the Men of May month the producers have planned. Beyond that, she reportedly feels "we are telling the audience that women cannot behave themselves and be friends."

Welteroth reportedly wants to focus less on the light-hearted and humorous debates they discuss with O'Connell on the show.

Instead of using her voice for petty things, Underwood reportedly wants to use her voice to address important conversations, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Elaine feels she was hired to have deep meaningful conversations and now the show is abandoning that plan to have silly conversations."

Though O'Connell is already there and Underwood is trying to be the star, another source revealed that nobody can ever replace Mrs. O.

"Sharon was the centerpiece of the show."

