Jack Couffer, "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" cinematographer, has died. He was 96.

Another great pillar in the film industry has passed away after Couffer, a well-renowned director and producer, passed away.

On a Facebook post by his son, Mike Couffer, he honored his father who also became his good friend. He included several images of his late father alongside a tribute that honors his life and legacy.

He revealed that Couffer suffered from dementia that led him to be hospitalized in March due to a fall. Since then, they had noticed a progressive decline in his cognition and physical abilities.

As the symptoms worsened, Jack and his family decided to transfer him to a nursing facility and Silverado, a memory care unit. He reportedly visited him as frequently as possible that Couffer once regarded him as a great son.

However, a few weeks ago, he received news from the administrators, saying that they needed to admit his father into hospice. Unfortunately, he passed away on July 30.

"I'm not sure that I've processed the idea that I will never see him again, but friends and extended family are mobilizing to help me," he assured. "So long as I stay busy doing some of the things that Mike Couffer does I'm relatively okay... for now."

Friends, Family Pay Tribute To Mike Couffer

In the same post, Mike mentioned that his father's cinema journey began when Couffer chose to focus on Cinema at the University of Southern California after enrolling to major in Biology.

At that time, he worked with two other students and won the first-ever American Society of Cinematographers Student Film Awards for their film "Sea Theme." They reportedly sold it afterward.

Since then, he directed several features including "Ring of Bright Water" and wrote "The Legend of Lobo."

The late cinematographer frequently appeared at Oscars, with the first one happened when "Out of America" won the Oscar for best picture.

People also loved him for his works in "The Ghost and the Darkness," "Sheena," The Magical World of Disney," and "Never Cry Wolf."

With the massive talent he shared, it was not surprising that people showered him with love even more after his death.

One person said, "Mike, so sorry to hear about your dad. What an amazing story. You were both lucky to have each other. Big hugs."

"Wow, just wow. An extraordinary life and a magical father son story, beautifully expressed in this wonderful tribute. Hugs, and hugs," another added.

