"Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have once again turned fans wild after reports they rekindled their relationship following the show's 25th anniversary special earlier this year. Insiders even claim the pair they have been spending time together at Jennifer's Los Angeles home.

Aniston and Schwimmer, who became on-and-off lovers Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the show, recently confessed that they have been "crushing" one another while filming "Friends" in its early days.

There were even reports regarding the 54-year-old actor flying across the country to meet her after they both openly discussed their brought-in-life chemistry earlier in the year.

An insider from this article even stated that after they came together, "It became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there."

The source also said that the two had been texting immediately after filming, and just by July, Schwimmer flew from New York to Los Angeles to meet Aniston. Jennifer and David played Ross and Rachel for a decade but only recently revealed their true feelings for one another.

Aniston-Schwimmer's Right Timing

The pair admitted that the timing was never right for them to pursue a romance together, as one of them was always in a relationship, per Express.

Following the reunion, the pair, who are believed to be both single, were spotted cozying up together on set.

David recently sent avid watchers into a frenzy after sharing numerous behind-the-scenes photos with Jennifer from the recent "Friends Reunion" on Instagram.

David shared six snaps in total, but it was the last one that fans were most drawn to, as the photo showed the two lovebirds sharing an embrace as Jennifer nuzzles into his neck. He even added a caption saying, "After a very long day, last hug of the night."

JENNIFER ANISTON IS DAVID SCHWIMMER'S LAST HUG THAT NIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/Ji548WAs3m — neanne (@filmsaniston) June 7, 2021



"The Morning Show" actress Jennifer recently split with Justin Theroux in 2017. While on the other hand, David also divorced Zoe Buckman in the same year. Does this mean they are meant for each other?

'Friends' Fans In Celebration

As the news reached the Twitter community, numerous fans have already cheered for the couple despite no public confirmation from the "Friends" stars yet. There have been many users sharing the same thoughts hoping that Aniston and Schwimmer dating would be true.

Hearing rumours that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale Ending we ALL needed😢😢 i hope it’s true!!! pic.twitter.com/KNOOR3jJ9I — katie wardil (@KatieWardil) August 10, 2021

More of them have also shared their excitement as the two met again, which felt like the only best thing that happened this year.

The world collectively losing their shit over Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is honestly the best thing that’s happened all year 😂👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HwFPfjaBup — Abby (@xAaBbx03) August 10, 2021



And, of course, we would never miss the fans who are still in shock with the news as they gasp through a tweet.

Me when I heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/5SeqdjaUD4 — Asha (@declant4ever) August 10, 2021



