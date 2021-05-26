'The Friends Reunion': Few Things We Learned From the Cast 17 Years After The Last' Episode

The time has officially come as fans have been waiting for the Friends Reunion special, which has been rumored for years and was confirmed to happen before the pandemic. Before the show airs, get to know more spills about the show from the casts themselves.

The said episode where the interview of the six original cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, airs on Sky. But before you continue watching the episode, Telegraph shared secrets about the iconic series Friends.

In the pre-recorded special, the casts were interviewed by James Corden about a decade spent on the beloved sitcom. Read along and check out these few buzzes that came out from them as extra information about the series.

'The Friends Reunion' Became The Second Time The Cast Reunited Ever Since The Show Ended

As each of the six cast members visited their old set on the Warner Bros Studios' Burbank soundstage one by one at the beginning of the special, their reunion became emotional as it felt like it had been a long time coming. And it was said that they have only been in the same space once since the show ended in 2004.

It was also shared by Matthew Perry that he hated filming in front of a studio audience. The shows were taken live in the studio every week back in the days and the writers would consider this as a chance to observe which gags on the show worked and which didn't, "it was like performing a one-act play every week" says Schwimmer.

While everyone else recalled their experiences in the show, Matthew Perry said "I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh." The actor struggles with his mental health and substance abuse that he found the experience deeply stressful.

The Creators Behind the 1994 Sitcom 'Friends' Almost Did Not Get The Cast They Have Now

Executive Producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane recall the process of casting the show, which took longer than they thought it would. Having David Schwimmer in mind, they wrote Ross, his "hang dog expression" became memorable to them from his audition for one of their previous shows.

However, when they tried to contact the actor's agent, they were told that Schwimmer had given up on TV, after a miserable experience on his last show. There was even a point where they gave the actor a lot of persuading to bring him back to Los Angeles by giving him gift baskets.

