Beyoncé's former trainer Craig Adams passed away after striving to survive COVID-10. Apart from being Queen Bey's ftrainer, he is a well known Houston fitness coach.

COVID-19 is relentless. After contracting the virus and fighting to recover from it, Craig Adamas has died from kidney failure. Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mom, is the one who broke the news, as reported by Radar Online.

Beyonce's mom took to social media to make a loving tribute dedicated to the man who kept her daughter safe. She got emotional and wrote that the bodyguard wasn't jjust someone working them, but was already like family.

"I am heartbroken this morning [Wednesday]. I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid," she started her lengthy post.

Knowles posted a photo showing Craig sitting in the stands, while surrounded by people who loved him. Tina then wrote how COVID-19 was merciless to Craig. 'This horrible killer disease attacked his organs , his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night," she stated.

READ MORE:Tom Cruise's Exes Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman Friendship Revealed: They Have One Thing in Common

Knowles added that he's not the only friend she lost due to this pandemic.

After calling Craig a "beautiful human being," and describing him as "kind, loving, and gentle" even though he could be hard on Beyonce if he wants to as a coach, Beyoncé's mama ended her tribute by writing, "RIP Craig we love you!"

\Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle have not posted anything about Craig's death yet; but fans quickly made thier condolences. for the singer.

Craig Adamas was not only responsible for Beyoncé's fit body,, but he was also a beloved bodyguard for Destiny's Child when they were still - together and touring.

Destiny's Child, at one point, thirved in the music charts, and consisted of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

TIna talked to him quite fondly as well after this post. Speaking to ABC13 in Houston, Tina claimed that, "If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive ... I've never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy."

READ ALSO: 'And Just LIke That' MAJOR SPOILER: THIS Cast Will Star in One Episode Only But Gets $5 Million [RUMOR]