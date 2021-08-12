Joel Greenberg, a 39-year-old former Florida tax collector and friend of the controversial Representative Matt Gaetz, allegedly used a confidential state database to access private information about 700 different people over a three-year period.

Among the victims of this hack included but not limited to celebrities such as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, He also used this underhanded method to gain information on his political foes.

The personal details that he tried to access cannot just be treated as nothing. These were golden information about a person.

Greenberg searched Florida's Driver And Vehicle Information Database (DAVID) from 2017 to 2020 to search through people's driver and motor vehicle information, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and medical information. This news is broken earlier this week by the Orlando Sentinel.

Lynn Dictor, Greenberg's Democratic opponent for tax collector and a radio personality, is one of Greenberg's alleged victims. She has a few choice words to say about the matter.

"I don't know what he did with that information," she told the outlet. "Nothing you could say would surprise me about the depths to which Joel Greenberg would sink to."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Seminole County tax collector's office called Greenberg's alleged behavior a security breach.

"This was an activity by the former tax collector that was not condoned by the DAVID system, and we are working to make sure that this sort of activity does not happen again," Alan Byrd told Newsweek.

This new alleged crime came on top of his past controversies.

As Radar Onlkne reported, the disgraced politician pleaded already guilty in May to six criminal charges, one of which involved the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. His shady past somehow makes the new allegations even unsurprising.

As a result, he faces the posibility of being incarcerated for two decades.

"Greenberg faces maximum terms of imprisonment of 20 years for wire fraud, 15 years for illegally producing a false identification document, 15 years for conspiracy, and 5 years for stalking," the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed, in a press release sent out at the time. "He also faces mandatory minimum sentences of imprisonment: of 10 years, and up to, life in prison for sex trafficking of a child, and of 2 years for aggravated identity theft. Greenberg will be ordered to pay restitution to his victims in amounts to be determined at his sentencing," the DOJ further clarified.

