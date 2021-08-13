Meghan Markle reportedly has the beneficial reason why she does not want to return to the U.K.

Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan became popular mostly for the wrong reasons. Although the words popularity and controversial do not fit to be in one statement, it became possible for Meghan's part as she seemingly caught people's attention due to the crippling controversies she got into.

After choosing to be in the U.S., the Duchess of Sussex already started scoring the benefits of being away from the royal family.

In an interview with Express UK, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams touched on the Sussexes' popularity. According to him, the royal couple is surely aware of their declining popularity in the U.K.

However, he also noted that what the Britons think about her and Prince Harry would not stop them from achieving their goals. In fact, the Sussexes only cares about the U.S. as it is where they will benefit from.

"[Their agenda] is currently clearer in America, where they have struck deals which are reportedly very lucrative, than in Britain," he went on.

Meghan's popularity fluctuated from 40 percent in the last quarter of 2020 to 32 percent in the current quarter. The YouGov poll also revealed that she is being disliked by 45 percent of the respondents while 19 percent were neutral.

Will Meghan Markle Go Back to the U.K.?

In the same report, it has been noted that the Duchess of Sussex has not returned to the U.K. yet since Megxit.

Her husband, Prince Harry, already jetted back twice - during Prince Philip's funeral and the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

Rumors suggested that Meghan does not want to return any more. However, it is worth noting that her recent pregnancy and risk to COVID-19 virus prevented her from coming with her husband to the country.

However, the recent issues she got into caused doubts she would ever return to the U.K. at all.

Regardless of the time, Queen Elizabeth II made it clear to her and Prince Harry that they could freely go back to the monarchy. She also assured them that she would welcome them open arms.

Only time can tell whether Meghan will be able to face Britons and the royal family once again after the tumultuous year everyone went through.

