Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hiding the issues that they are now planning to split?

The Bennifer fans found hope again after their favorite duo restarted their relationship again. However, the unexpected reunion is said to be "for show" only as the two started to have struggles in their relationship.

One tabloid recently claimed that Affleck and Lopez hide their issues from the cameras and show their intimate side in public instead.

However, as they try to overlook the negatives, the couple reportedly nears to hitting rock bottom - AGAIN.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Breaking Up?

Star reported this week that Affleck and Lopez are only acting for the cameras. However, their recent reunion has been actually far from ideal.

One source reportedly told the tabloid that the recent steamy photoshoot for the actress' 52nd birthday was "calculated."

"They've done a masterful job of projecting a fairytale to the world that they're head over heels in love again, but it's all kind of a game for them and a different story when the cameras are off," the insider said.

The source added that Lopez is only using Affleck to take revenge on her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

According to the source, the singer only wants to flaunt the athlete that she got the actor after him. Meanwhile, Affleck reportedly did a similar thing after his break-up from Ana de Armas.

A tipster explained that the "Justice League: Synder's Cut" actor's ego had been extremely affected when the model broke up with him.

Because of these issues, the tabloid said that the revenge plots will soon lead to their split. It also speculated that the actress' unique lifestyle would eventually lead to Affleck breaking his sobriety.

However, Gossip Cop quickly debunked the absurd news and broke down all the false claims the tabloid made.

Per the investigative site, the outlet's shifting story only proved that nothing about the report was true. It also noted that they have been spending more time together ahead of their full-packed schedules in the fall.

According to People, Affleck will jet to Texas to film a new project while Lopez will travel to Canada. Despite that, the couple makes sure to take all their time before their scheduled temporary separation.

Gossip Cop also noted that the same tabloid released a false story about Affleck's alleged proposal to de Armas. With that said, it warned that the tabloid is not wholly reliable when it comes to stories about Affleck.

