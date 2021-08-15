Lizzo may be a strong and confident woman based on the message behind her music, but she also has shortcomings. Recently, the singer broke down in tears during her Instagram live, and her fans accused Nicki Minaj's supporters, dubbed as "Barbz," of the reason behind it.

The "Good as Hell" hitmaker recently took to the social media platform on Sunday to have a live interaction with her fans and vent out her frustration following the release of her song "Rumors" in collaboration with Cardi B.

After dropping her latest single, she mentioned that she received an alarming amount of hate, including fat-shaming, racism, and more. (watch Lizzo's whole rant below)

"If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool. But a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look." Lizzo said. (via Yahoo! News)

In addition, the singer mentioned that she receives more hate than love despite putting out music and content that heavily revolves around positivity.

'Barbz' The Real Reason Behind Lizzo's Emotional Rant?

Although Lizzo did not explicitly name the people who've been attacking her, many of her fans allege that "barbz" is the reason behind this.

One fan took to Twitter and called out Nicki Minaj's supporters by telling them they owe Lizzo an apology.

"barbz owe lizzo an apology yall rlly made that pure kind woman cry... and i bet they're only being so nasty to her bcos she worked w cardi." @safetyncts wrote, referring to Minaj and Cardi B's feud.

During Lizzo's live stream, she mentioned that critics are accusing her of "catering to white audiences," the fan who wrote the tweet also added that Barbz has been calling the singer "mammy," which is an offensive word that means "a Black woman taking care of white children."

Following this, many Barbz rallied to the post to defend themselves, saying that they are dealing with their own business and Lizzo's fans should leave them alone.

"We've literally been dealing with our own sh*t... Please leave us TF ALONE aint nobody worried bout that girl or anyone's music," @SleezeMaraj wrote.

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj has not responded to any of the drama.

Lizzo Receives Support From Celebrities

Lizzo has been receiving love from various celebrities online following her rant.

In a tweet, Cardi B posted a powerful message for Lizzo, saying that other people will put their insecurities to her despite what she looks like.

Famous personalities like Chloe Bailey, Jameela Jamil, Missy Eliott, and more had also rallied their support to Lizzo.

