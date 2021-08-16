Is Carrie Ann Inaba leaving "The Talk" permanently?

The famous daytime talk show is reportedly searching for a male host to join the ladies at the table.

Jerry O'Connell has already replaced Sharon Osbourne as permanent host on the show, but Page Six has recently reported that CBS is looking for a man to fill in the empty seat Carrie Ann "temporarily" left.

An insider with knowledge about the ins and outs of the show told the outlet that though "The Talk" still hasn't announced it, Carrie Ann Inaba seems to be not returning to the show.

In fact, the show's bosses are reportedly looking for comedians and athletes that are men who are set to take her place.

In April, Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from the controversial show to focus on her health and well-being.

The 53-year-old captioned an Instagram post at the time, "We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine."

She went on to say, "I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at 'The Talk.' I hope to be back soon! Ready for action!"

But did she use her health to get away from the drama Sharon Osbourne caused on the show?

In March, a source revealed that Sharon's row with Sheryl Underwood didn't sit well with Carrie Ann.

They said that they immediately brought in a diversity and inclusion agency that could help repair what happened live on the show after the incident.

Per the source, "Carrie Ann openly griped that she was being punished for things while she was out."

"She returned to a new environment, and she also didn't like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues."

At the time of the season 12 renewal of "The Talk," despite a massive dip in ratings, Carrie Ann Inaba thanked and congratulated everybody who works in the show; however, she didn't provide any update if she'll ever return or what's the status of her health.

However, she will be part of "Dancing With the Stars" this year, returning as a judge and appearing more enthusiastic to be back there than on "The Talk."

Another insider revealed that people at "The Talk" were reportedly unhappy that Carrie Ann posted about "Dancing With the Stars."

But they also said that no everyone wants her back - still, no decision has been made yet.

