Many people are so jealous of Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend Lori Harvey's relationship.

They are the ultimate couple in Hollywood right now.

But things are getting awkward between them at the moment because of Lori's dad, Steve Harvey, and it seems like there's a "family feud" brewing.

The famous TV host is reportedly delighted that his daughter is dating Michael, that sometimes, he joins them on their dates.

Since the 24-year-old model and the "Black Panther" star went public with their relationship in early January, Steve reportedly wants to "hang out with them all the time," per a source who spoke to OK! Magazine, that things are, really, getting awkward.

The 64-year-old American host, who is married to Marjorie, is reportedly a massive fan of Michael B. Jordan that "he's even tried to persuade him to go on some guys-only vacation."

Per the source, at first, the "Creed" actor was flattered to be asked by one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood, but it has now gotten so annoying.

Michael and Lori, who've not been shy about posting steamy pictures on social media, are said to be being questioned and forced by Steve, who keeps asking the "Space Jam" actor when he'll pop the question to his daughter.

The source added that the couple really loves Steve Harvey, and they know that his heart is in the right place, but his presence and persistence are just getting on their nerves.

"They'd like him to back off. They just don't know how to tell Steve without offending him!"

It's still best to take this report with a grain of salt.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA

Two months ago, Lori Harvey talked about how she and her beau have managed to find a healthy balance between keeping things to themselves and sharing them with the rest of the world.

In an interview with Bustle, the model said, "So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?"

She went on to say that she and Michael talk about it and always ask each other if they want something uploaded on their social media or not.

Lori added, "I think just as I've gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it's a more serious relationship."

