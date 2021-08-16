Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Ben Affleck has turned 49 years old on Aug. 15.

Ben was spotted celebrating with his three children, Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina, in Los Angeles without the "Jenny from the Block" was not with them. It's just the three of them, and there was no sign of JLo or his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

But a few hours later, JLo was spotted hanging out with her son, Max, grabbing a bite to eat in Beverly Hills.

It's interesting to see the "Batman v. Superman" actor without the actress-singer tied to his hip, especially on one of the most memorable days of his life, considering that they have been going to several public outings lately.

But JLo and Ben may celebrate his birthday on their own because the "Hustlers" actress reportedly still has something up her sleeve.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that the "Get Right" singer plans something special for her beau in honor of his big day.

The source dished, "Jennifer has been planning a special getaway for Ben's birthday. She wanted them to be away together," adding, "They are going somewhere without the kids."

"She wanted it to be an adults-only trip, just the two of the to spend time together as a couple. They are keeping the whereabouts very quiet."

The source went on to say, "Not many people know where they're going and she'd like to keep it that way."

If Bennifer wanted to celebrate Ben's birthday out of town, it would be somewhat in keeping with how they celebrated the "Let's Get Loud" singer's 52nd birthday in July.

They flew to Saint-Tropez for a party at L'Opera and even got cozy and flirty in a private booth during the birthday celebration.

READ ALSO: Alex Rodriguez Obsessed and Stalking Ex Jennifer Lopez? Ben Affleck Allegedly Furious

Meanwhile, one of the best birthday gifts Jennifer Lopez gave Ben Affleck is cutting all ties with her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, by unfollowing him on Instagram and removing all of the pictures with her ex from her page.

Another insider told Hollywood Life, "Everyone around her especially can't believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex Rodriguez, everyone knew she meant it."

"She's given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn't looked back."

It also looks like JLo and Ben are heading full steam ahead because they are already talking about their future.

A source told OK magazine, "They're fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Plans Final Ultimate Revenge Against Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock