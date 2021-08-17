After exiting the show last month, Meghan McCain still has no replacement on "The View."

But now, many are speculating that former "The View" host Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be returning to the show.

The controversial TV host, who has been on the morning chat-fest from 2003 to 2013, posted a lengthy message about the show, leaving many fans wondering if she'll return to the daytime series.

In an Instagram post, Elisabeth posted a cryptic statement reflecting on her experience on "The View."

"With all that is happening in the world... there are times I do miss the blessing of being a voice for certain causes at the hot topics table of @theviewabc."

Additionally, she didn't rule out the possibility of reclaiming her chair on the show once more.

"Though some time has passed, and I'm #morechilllessshrill - I ask God to lead me when it comes to stepping in and out of that type of arena."

The 44-year-old Rhode Island native also detailed the emotional toll on her, as well as her family, saying that being part of the show "came with a cost."

"I was willing, as was my family to pay the tax (emotionally, physically and socially) for doing my job."

The former "Survivor" contestant also added, "Work has looked different over the past few years. And as many of you amazing moms and dads know- we have the ability to assess each season, what our family needs are, what our passions are, and what we are being called in."

Meghan McCain said goodbye to "The View" on Aug. 6's episode, and the rumor mill has been spilling about who will be replacing her.

Names that have flown around include Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and even Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

One thing is for sure, though - fans won't miss Meghan McCain on "The View" as they are happy "the wicked witch is gone."

On Meghan's final episode aired, Twitter users were excited to let the host go.

One person wrote, "Bye Felicia!!! Don't let the door hit you on the way out!" along with party emojis.

Why Elisabeth Hasselbeck Left 'The View'

In her book "Point of View," Elisabeth Hasselbeck recalled being unsettled before being told her contract on "The View" wouldn't be renewed.

She said that two male figures, whom she said is a producer on the show and an ABC executive, just knocked on her office door and told her that she would be replaced.

Elisabeth then had a panic attack and couldn't breathe, detailing she was in shock and felt betrayed.

When she asked them if she could've done something, the two men reportedly fave her a negative answer.

"Feeling a dose of betrayal and a whopper of confusion, I felt like the walls of the building were folding in on me."

