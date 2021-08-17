Laura Preponn shocked everyone while claiming to have cut ties with Scientology 5 years ago. This is because none actually knew she was part of.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Prepon revealed that motherhood changed her. So much so that it also became thet thing that drove her away from Scientology and into meditation.

She said she was raised quote liberal so she dabbled in so many great things, Scientology being one.

"I'm no longer practicing Scientology," says Prepon. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

She added that to destress, she would rather meditate with her busband, whom never partook in Scientoloy. She added that it brings her solace.

"We meditate daily and I'm really liking it," she says, "because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."

She even hinted that being a mother made her easy to move things - so it's easy for her to cut any Scientology links in her life.

If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that," the "Orange is the New Black" lead star.. "As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, 'Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different.' And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We're all evolving. I always see that with my kids."

Since "Orange is the New Black" has started in 2013 and ended 9 2019, one can presume that while doing the series, Preporn was a practiicng Scientology.

Meanwhile, A-List celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta are still members of the religion. They never really talked about it, but everyone know they are.

Other stars who have decided that the religion include Leah Remini. Unlike Prepon who just decided to part ways, Remini was a staunch promoter of the idea to leave the reunion.

