Jennifer Lopez finally cut ties with Alex Rodriguez. Given how she and Ben Affleck have been frolicking around with their PDAs, one could only wonder why she did not do this sooner.

It was already months ago when Jennifer Lopez moved on with rekindled beau Ben Affleck but she has not taken the move that most people moving on from their past flames do - sorting their social media photos and making sure no incriminating ones remain.

She could just be cool like that, or she was too busy to even bother.

But on August 14, fans noticed that she finally took most photos of ex Alex Rodriguez already. Now people are saying that it's more than clear that she already has moved on, and Alex, despite the reports of him still clinging to hope of reconciliation, already has no more chance.

As of time of writing - Alex Rodriguez is yet to do the same. There are still many photos of J.Lo on his IG.

Apart from J.Lo finally deleting most old photos of the former Yankee, she also unfollowed him, on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The move comes four months after their April split, after rumors that he had engaged in an online relationship with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, 30.

The cleaning up of her social media account is probably timely, since there is truly no more reason for these photos to remain. Two weeks ago, the "Dear Ben" singer went Instagram official with Ben Affleck Saint Tropez, while looking so darn good in a bikini.

Lopez is not the type to be irrational about these things though. She did not go for a purging and removed ALL Alex Rodriguez-related photos. Instead, she retained the ones that still makes sense to be retained to this day.

Since Lopez had cultivated a close relationship with Alex's two daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who bonded with her own twins Max and Emme, 13 regularly, there were bound to be videos and photos of them with the kids. Some of these remained up, including of them together with the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa as a memorial for his death.

Keen followers claimed that while Lopez removed shots of her and Rodriguez together during the very important President Joe Biden's inauguration, where she operformed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," she did not remove her solo photos. Because, why should she? It was an incredible event.

