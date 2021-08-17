In a wide-ranging statement that includes addressed the Covid-19 problem and the humanitarian situation in Haiti, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said the Taliban's rise in Afghanistan has left them "speechless" and "heartbroken."

The lengthy message, which was issued through the couple's elegant Archewell Foundation website, encourages supporters to donate to organizations such as the World Central Kitchen, but does not specify how much they will personally donate or how they will help.

The statement - long and yet hinted nothing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would do to help out in the ongoing crisis, is subsequently criticized.

The couple was slammed once more for acting all woke and mighty. They were again accused of attention seekers. A royal expert lambasted the statement, calling it "another attempt to construct an alternate woke royal family."

Social media users claimed the whole statement can be attributed "vague publicity seeking word salad" and said it was "irrelevant" because it didn't indicate how the ex-royals would get their hands dirty to help out.

According to critic, Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin, in a discussion with FEMAIL: '"I think Harry and Meghan's grandiose, comfy and caring comments about the situation in Afghanistan, the disaster in Haiti and new Covid variants is another example of them trying to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family." She added that the statement sounds phony.

"Their comment that they want to "alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet - that will prove our humanity," sounds so similar to their recent comment we must be compassionate "to those we know and those we don't know" that makes it sound equally phoney," the analyst surmised.

The long statement does have its value. Calls for support were made. The statement was even informative for those who have yet to know what is happening in Afghanistan. But it certainly was all over the place. Social media users called it a salad because there were mention of the crisis in Haiti, and even of the Delta variants making the COVID-19 pandemic harder to end.

