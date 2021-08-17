LeVar Burton is reportedly one of the most looked-forward guest hosts on "Jeoaprdy!" but one sign revealed otherwise.

Many "Jeopardy!" fans questioned the show's decision to make Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik permanent hosts. They also called out the front for snubbing the petition that aims Burton to succeed Alex Trebek.

However, if the executive considered the ratings one of the main factors in choosing the best permanent host, Burton had no chance against all guest hosts.

LeVar Burton's Stint Flopped?

Entertainment Weekly revealed that Burton's ratings brought him at a disadvantage if the show considered them.

Nielsen's data disclosed that from July 26 to July 30, Burton's turn only had an average rating of 4.4 per day. It was lower than "Good Morning America" presenter Robin Roberts, who hosted the game show a week before. Roberts and CNBC's David Faber received 4.7 and 4.5, respectively.

Burton's ratings were undoubtedly lower than expected, especially since he became the talk of the town after joining the guest hosts list. Meanwhile, Ken Jennings scored the highest rating so far, with an average of 6.0 in viewership rating during his week.

Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, nabbed an average rating of 5.9. His co-host, Mayim Bialik, had 5.1 on average.

Despite failing to get the executives' nods, Burton remains in good spirits and chooses to see things positively.

The "Reading Rainbow" host shared a tweet and revealed what he thinks about the decision.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure," he said.

Still, fans continuously slammed "Jeopardy!" and Sony Pictures Television's decision to choose Richards.

Twitter users said that the show should have chosen Burton and others - especially Ken Jennings - instead of the game show's executive producer. Following the announcement, most viewers threatened to boycott the show thereafter.

Burton's statement came after Variety exclusively reported that Richards already reached advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television. Only last week, they announced that Richards and Bialik would finally serve as the permanent hosts.

Initially, "Jeopardy!" only wanted Bialik to host the show. However, she cannot work alone due to her other commitments.

