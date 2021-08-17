Ellen DeGeneres chose to look into the brighter side and called herself the "luckiest" girl despite the criticisms she suffered from.

Ahead of the impending ending of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres reserved her time to celebrate her love story with Portia de Rossi.

On Monday, DeGeneres marked her and de Rossi's 13th wedding anniversary through a heartfelt tribute. She shared a selfie of them alongside a short but heartwarming caption.

"Happy anniversary, Portia. I'm the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you," she said.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old "Scandal" actress also shared a compilation of photos from their relationship in the past years. Per de Rossi, everything keeps getting better after marrying the love of her life.



Their greetings came after the 63-year-old talk show host announced the end of her show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said that the reason for ending the show was her need to try new and challenging work.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she said.

However, insiders alleged that her scandal caused her to put an end to her show. It all began when BuzzFeed News published an article about the experiences of the former and current staff of the show. The show's team accused her and the executives of abusing them and creating a toxic work environment.

DeGeneres, de Rossi's Relationship Timeline

DeGeneres and de Rossi's relationship started two decades ago when the two met at a party.

In 2000, they met at an unknown party but never had the chance to hang out afterward. In 2004, they got to see each other again at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for VH1's Big in '04 Awards.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Give Up Main Goal As Non-Working Royals With THIS Shocking Move

One year later, they confirmed their relationship and made their first red carpet event at the HBO Golden Globe Awards Party in January 2005. After California legalized gay marriage, they tied knots in 2008.

According to de Rossi, their 2000 meeting was love at first for her. However, it reportedly took her three years to tell DeGeneres her feelings since she was not yet out as a gay woman.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Splits Danny Moder Over Absurd Reason? [Details]