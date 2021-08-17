"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" immediately received critical responses during its world premiere.

Before gracing the theaters worldwide, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" held its first world premiere on August 16. During the big event, casts, crew, and more celebrities witnessed the screening of the highly-anticipated movie.

Following the event, critics quickly offered their honest opinion about the film, seemingly hailing it as the best movie MCU ever had so far.

Movie specialists shared their thoughts on Twitter and applauded the whole cast and crew for the fantastic flick.

Brandon Davis said, "#ShangChi director Destin Daniel Cretton brought something so fresh to the MCU. So much style and heart. The action is just absurdly epic. @SimuLiu is a legend. He nails the action sequences, brings the heart, and has great timing with @awkwafina. Bravo!"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You'll want to see this on the big screen #shangchi," Wendy Lee Szancy wrote.

Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement to finally see the movie after seeing the early reviews.

Simu Liu Proved Disney CEO Wrong

While everyone is celebrating the sure success of the movie, others surely rubbed it onto the Disney boss' face, who recently commented on the film.

During the Q3 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the movie is an "interesting experiment." He may be referring to the 45-day window they are currently observing to guarantee a film's success. Throughout that period, the movie will be exclusively available in theaters for 45 days before airing on Disney+.

However, his comment was not well-received by fans and the movie's main star.

This week, Liu shared his thoughts through an Instagram post, saying that they "are not an 'interesting experiment'."

"We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise," the actor went on. "I'm fired the f- up to make history on September 3; JOIN US."

With the recent emergence of critical acclaims, Liu indeed showed Chapek what he got. Even the behind-the-scene photos already wowed the fans.

