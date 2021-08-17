50Cent confirmed on his official Twitter account that Marshall Bruce Mathers III, aka Eminem, will return to acting as a guest star for "BMF" after his appearance on the 2002 musical film "8Mile."

Unlike most of the "Venom" rapper's appearances in TV and film, he will not be portraying himself. But instead, according to this article, Eminem will play Richard Wershe Jr, infamously known as White Boy Rick, on one episode of "Black Mafia Family" of the 50 Cent Production.

White Boy Rick is a 17-year-old boy that got arrested in his home as he was found with 17 pounds of cocaine. There have been numerous reports regarding the "young, baby-face" from the police and news outlets headlining him as the leader of a drug cartel.

The tweet from 50Cent read, "you know BMF is out of here right?" with a photo of the two rappers.

Curtis 50Cent Jackson On Eminem's Support

"I'm honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show 'BMF,'" Curtis "50 Cent," Jackson said in a statement. "We couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem."



As most of his fans know, appearing on TV shows and gone acting is not the first time for Eminem. Aside from the 2002 film where he became Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr., he also had numerous minor appearances in shows.

He played himself in the movies "Entourage," "The Interview," and "Funny People." Other than filming music videos, Eminem has not done much acting since 2002.

And, of course, fans are happy regarding this news and can no longer wait for the premiere.

The 'BMF' Series Coming Soon

As of Deadline, "BMF" is inspired by a true story of two brothers who were born and raised in Southwest Detroit. The project is set in the late 1980s, and it investigates one of the most influential crime families.

The series has Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, and their fraternal partnership's vision beyond the drug trade and the world of hip-hop.

More characters were confirmed to appear in the series, including Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Myles Truitt.

The TV series "BMF" is set to premiere on Starz by September 2021.

