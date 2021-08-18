Is Phoebe Dynevor's high society days on "Bridgerton" coming to an end?

Deadline reported that the up-and-coming actress had signed a deal with Amazon to star and executive-produce their adaptation of "Exciting Times."

The show is going to have a messy and exciting modern romance with a twist.

The 26-year-old will play the role of Ava, a young Dubliner who goes abroad to teach English to rich kids.

The character will also be entangled in a love triangle with a banker named Julian and a lawyer named Edith.

The adaptation is based on the novel written by Naoise Dolan, which was released last June 2020, and many described the book as "hilarious," "raw," and "bracingly intelligent."

Phoebe will be executive producing alongside the author and Cooper Raiff, who is also co-writing the Amazon show.

Black Bear purchased the rights to turn the novel into a show, and the finance producers are Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, and Michael Heimler.

Phoebe Dynevor, the daughter of Sally Dynevor and Tim Dynevor, shared a picture of the novel on Instagram, captioning the post, "Here we go."

But with Phoebe moving to Netflix's competing streamer, what would it mean to "Bridgerton," Shonda Rhimes' extremely popular Regency-era drama.

Phoebe Dynevor Leaving 'Bridgerton?'

The second season of "Bridgerton" may be the last season Phoebe Dynevor will be starring in.

"Bridgerton" season two, which is slated for a 2022 release, is reportedly going to focus on Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, and his quest for a bride, similar to the original novel written by Julia Quinn titled "The Viscount Who Love Me."

In the upcoming season, Phoebe is going to help her brother find love.

If the third season follows the book, the leading person for that will be Benedict, who will not need assistance from Daphne Bridgerton.

However, if Phoebe does leave "Bridgerton," this will be the second time in the same year a big star has left the series, which has already been renewed until its fourth season.

Last spring, Netflix announced that Regé-Jean Page, who plays Duke Simon Bassett on the first season of "Bridgerton," wouldn't be returning because the show's focus is switching away from his character - his romance and marriage to Daphne.

Phoebe Dynevor signed on to appear on "I Heart Murder" and "The Colour Room."

These projects will certainly keep her busy because reports surfaced this week that she and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, have called it quits after less than six months of dating.

