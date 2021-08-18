A woman has recently proclaimed that she is married to Michael Jackson - his ghost.

Kathleen Roberts, who also claims to be Marilyn Monroe's reincarnate, is telling people she's is the wife of the King of Pop's ghost.

The Daily Star first broke the news, with Roberts saying that the "Billie Jean" hitmaker's ghostly presence and she doesn't have intercourse, but the ghost reportedly possesses her body so it could dance, sing and eat.

Alongside a video, Roberts revealed that MJ proposed to her through a psychic and that he presented her a "pink engagement ring."

Roberts also told the outlet that their wedding's officiant was none other than Martin Luther King Jr. The entire nuptials happened when she was getting out of her bathtub.

She said of Michael Jackson, who died in June 2009 due to a cardiac arrest, "Michael stays in me all the time so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments 'toiletries.'"

She further revealed, "He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband)."

Kathleen Roberts revealed what Michael Jackson "likes to eat" insider her and what he was shocked to find out about his husband's ghost.

"He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more than I'd expect him to as a former fan."

Medium Kathleen Roberts claims she is possessed by Michael Jackson https://t.co/3gRPIqBbdv she may be a medium, but has she ever looked in the mirror ??? and then Michael has already "contacts" for years with a SERIOUS Medium and has NEVER married her !!! 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/YSDZyqvqf7 — Lucrezia SonjaMJJ58 (@LucreziaSonja) August 18, 2021

READ ALSO: Nicole Kidman Bitter Over Husband Keith Urban's Alleged Crush on Rita Ora?

Roberts explained that the "Thriller" superstar also doesn't like to be "touched back," that when she kisses him, he will scare her with "spider visions and dead corpses visions."

The Monroe incarnate also stated that Michael is "very bossy" and doesn't shy away from pointing his "wife's" mistakes and flaws, something Roberts believes MJ got from his father.

But despite all of that, Roberts said that she overlooks that because she loves Michael Jackson's ghost and admitted that even she isn't perfect.

The article also disclosed how Roberts feels special that the Grammy-winning performer "chose" her to be his wife.

Unfortunately, Roberts' phenomenon has made people turn their heads on her, even previously mistaken that she has schizophrenia.

Michael Jackson would have been 63 years old on Aug. 29.

According to reports, his last words were when he pleaded for "some milk," which is his nickname for Propofol.

The doctor charged with the musician's death reportedly gave him 25 mg of the drug, which contributed to his cause of death.

READ MORE: Lena Headey aka Cersei Reveals How She Suffered Filming Most Brutal Scene on 'Game of Thrones'