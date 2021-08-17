A certain "Ben" has reportedly ordered $141 worth of pizza and sent it to Alex Rodriguez's rented summer home in the Hamptons.

But was it Jennifer Lopez's now-boyfriend Ben Affleck that did it?

TMZ reported that the "Jenny From the Block" singer is in the middle of a cheesy war between Ben Affleck and A-Rod.

The former MLB star has recently been trolled by having chicken pizza from Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares were sent to him on June 17.

The outlet didn't disclose how many pizzas were sent over his way, but according to the pizza joint's owner Samuel Tadros, the chicken was the only topping requested.

He also admitted that their Chicago stuffed jalapeño ranch chicken deep dish pizza is one of their bestsellers.

Meanwhile, how did Ben Affleck's name get dragged?

According to the pizza joint, the "Ben" who ordered gave his name as "Ben Afflec."

Could it be the "Batman v. Superman" actor that was responsible? If so, why would he even use his real name but remove the last letter of his surname?

Additionally, no note also came with the pizza delivery, so it's difficult to say what the troll was insinuating with the chicken topping; even TMZ thinks so.

But currently, it's unclear if Alex Rodriguez was at home when the pizzas were delivered.

So A-Rod has been trolled by a person pretending to be Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck's Special Birthday With Jennifer Lopez

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday with his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

It's unclear what Jennifer Lopez gave her new beau, but it was recently reported that she gave Ben's daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphine, 12, unique jewelry pieces in honor of their dad's birthday.

An insider told E! News that JLo and her daughter Emme, 13, attended the "Day of Indulgence" event in California and enjoyed shopping and purchased jewelry from Made by Mary.

Some of the jewelry the singer purchased were given to Ben's kids.

It's also unclear if Bennifer celebrated the actor's birthday or if they rang in his birthday together. Still, another source revealed to the outlet that he was planning to celebrate his birthday "with his kids first."

It's also safe to assume that even if they celebrate together or not, they are secure and safe with their on-again relationship after rekindling it back in April.

