Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted in the East Village of New York City as they get close while on a bike ride on August 18.

In a photo reported by Page Six, Tatum was seen steering a black BMX bike while the "High Fidelity" actress had her arms wrapped around the actor's shoulders.

The actors were dressed down in their casual attire, wearing denim pants and black shirts. Kravitz was also seen accessorized with a large green bag and black sunglasses.

zoë kravitz and channing tatum out in nyc pic.twitter.com/kETPWrQPLf — best of zoë kravitz (@zoearchive) August 19, 2021

Tatum-Kravitz On Their Next Level Relationship?

As the two spent more time on Kravitz's upcoming directorial film debut, "Pussy Land," there have been statements made from a source telling E! News that the closeness between the two has 'stepped up.'

"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe." The source also mentioned that they are now more than just friends and close co-stars. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun."

In January, Tatum and Kravitz dispelled rumors circulating online, a few days after the "Big Little Lies" actress separated and filed a divorce from her ex-husband, Karl Glusman.

The difference was back then; an insider told the outlet that Kravitz was "still single."

While on the other hand, Tatum has been single for a long time. Back in October 2020, Tatum and his on-and-off girlfriend Jessie J confirmed their relationship has ended in a now-deleted post on Instagram, captioning, "Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]."

Kravitz Fans Disappointed With Dating Rumor?

Although it has been months since the two had their dating rumors, numerous fans of Zoë Kravitz were still in shock about the recent sighting.

An account shared on Twitter their photos, captioning, "Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum out in NYC." In fans' responses, many of them were happy regarding the news and said that it was the best news they have ever received in 2021.

Channing Tatum & Zoe kravitz dating is the best news I’ve had today — Vanessa (@PrinCessVE) August 19, 2021



However, some of them were still not able to accept the news. They even criticized Tatum's new shaved look unmatched for Kravitz's beauty, like it was a "nightmare."

He's so ugly now omg https://t.co/kGG2aIO0fz — jam (@dianascanary) August 19, 2021

that ugly man needs to stay away from my girly wtf im gonna vomit https://t.co/dSjoswNYDS pic.twitter.com/DPBJFijmoD — sol (@lcvecult) August 19, 2021



Another one also stated that the actress was too good for Tatum, that they even assumed that the two will not last long despite the confirmation of them dating.

am i in a social experiement why the fuck do people find channing tatum attractive? let alone worthy of zoe kravitz??? https://t.co/I30dVCEUIT — esra (@somethingdarkk) August 19, 2021



