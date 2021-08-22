Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed.

Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.

"Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother," his family said.

Meanwhile, the duo's official Instagram page also divulged the heartbreaking news to the public, sharing a photo of the late musician.

Don was survived by his wife Adela, mother Margaret, children, and grandchildren.

While Don Everly's cause of death remains unknown, questions whether he suffered from the same health condition as his late brother emerged.

For what it's worth, Phil Everly died at the age of 74 due to pulmonary disease. In 2014, news outlets revealed that the singer succumbed after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The illness was believed to be caused by his long-time smoking habits.

Everly Brothers' Legacy

Throughout their career, Don and Phil immediately garnered people's attention. In fact, they quickly joined the list of the first groups to be inaugurated in the Rock & Hall of Fame in 1986.

Everly Brothers received the milestone alongside Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, and Elvis Presley.

In just five years, from 1957 to 1962, the duo gave birth to 15 chart-topping songs - from "All I Have to Do Is Dream" to "Bye Bye Love."

Their notable music revolution left an impact on several other performers, including The Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Hollies, and The Byrds.

The duo, unfortunately, decided to part ways in 1973 when Don mangled the lyrics of Cathy's Clown during a drunk gig in California. Don threw his guitar at that very public feud and said he was done being part of Everly Brothers.

A decade later, they reunited again but still did not mend their relationship. Guitarist Waddy Wachtel, a member of the Everlys band in the early 1970s, once recalled how bitter the duo's relationship became.

"On the Everlys tour, every night we were in the hotel rooms playing music and Don and Phil would be there with us. It was unbelievable. They'd start singing in the rooms and it was like the heavens would open up," he said.

