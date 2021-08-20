Prince Harry reportedly did not know if he would return to Meghan Markle soon during Prince Philip's funeral.

Months after Prince Philip died, the authors of "Finding Freedom" planned to release an updated version of "Finding Freedom." The bombshell book tackles Prince Harry and Meghan's lives before and after leaving their senior royal positions.

The new version will reportedly tell the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the Megxit. Meanwhile, an excerpt recently revealed how Prince Harry did not consider returning to his wife immediately following his grandfather's death.

In the excerpt obtained by People, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that Prince Harry only bought a one-way ticket to Prince Harry's funeral. The royal authors alleged that the royal prince hoped to talk over the issues with the other royals when he came back.

The one-way ticket would have allowed him to stay a little longer as he tried to mend his relationships with the members.

"There was a feeling that this trip might also present an opportunity to come together and talk without the filter of staff as go-betweens, a number of whom the Sussexes had come to discover were behind many of the media leaks they dealt with as working royals," Scobie and Durand said, as quoted by Express U.K.

Did Prince Harry Successfully Execute the Plan?

Queen Elizabeth II applied a major change in the procession to ensure Prince Harry and Prince William would not overshadow the funeral.

The farewell event to the Duke of Edinburgh happened on April 17 at St. George's Chapel. Despite putting a space between the estranged brothers, the Duke of Sussex spoke to Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, after the service.

The book claimed it was the first time the brothers spoke face-to-face 15 months after the royal prince left the monarchy.

Scobie and Durand added that Prince Harry and Prince William could still have at least two more conversations during the Duke of Sussex's visit for the funeral.

Meanwhile, the royal prince reportedly talked to Prince Charles as well. However, there are still issues that were left unresolved.

Royal watchers alleged that they mostly touched Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite the damaging remarks they made, the couple released no apology statements.

