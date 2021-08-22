William Petersen encountered an alarming health issue while filming episodes for "CSI: Vegas."

On Sunday, Petersen's representative confirmed that the actor was on the set of the "CSI: Vegas" in Los Angeles when the incident happened. According to multiple news outlets, he was with the team to record the epilogue of the limited series.

While in the middle of the filming, he reportedly told the episode's director that he needed to take a break.

However, what was supposed to be a short break turned into massive health care that the team rushed him to a nearby hospital via an ambulance. Still, his team initially assured everyone he was doing fine.

Fortunately, the actor was not required to stay in the medical facility for a long time and has since been discharged. His representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that Petersen had been exhausted due to the long hours of filming.

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," his publicist revealed to the news outlet.

The representative added that he has been working nonstop in the past 12 weeks, leading to overexertion.

Petersen a Key Character on "CSI: Vegas"

His health scare indeed made the flick worry, as well, since he plays the lead role on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" since 2000.

Petersen initially did the role of SCI graveyard shift supervisor Gil Grissom in the show's first nine seasons. He then reprised his role multiple times after that, including the two-hour series finale in 2015.

READ ALSO: Webbie's Alarming Video While Facing Medical Emergency During Show Surfaces Online [Watch]

"It was very group-created. And being a part of that first season and putting that together was the most creative time I've ever had in my life. It was exhausting, but it was special," the actor said at that time.

In March, CBS announced the order for "CSI: Vegas," which serves as a sequel to the original series. He currently works with Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively.

The series is still expected to be released on October 6 despite Petersen's health scare. CBS delayed the date for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the creators scheduled it to arrive on the 20th anniversary.

READ MORE: Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?