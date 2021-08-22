A new video of rapper Webbie facing a medical emergency during his performance made his fans worried.

What was supposed to be a fun night turned into chaos after Webbie suffered from a medical issue while on stage.

On Instagram and Twitter, showgoers uploaded videos of them while attending the show. However, Webbie seemed to have face an issue as he began to look ill while performing.

Some clips also showed him being assisted out of the building after almost stumbling multiple times. However, before he exited the venue, he collapsed wholly on the floor.

The rapper's team surrounded him and checked his status while calling for help and dialing 911. The chaos happened while someone else continued to rap on stage. The incident also happened unexpectedly since the performer looked totally fine minutes before the health care.

A news outlet noted that some fans speculated he had a seizure during the performance. However, one of his representatives said it was not caused by the said condition.

Webbie currently stays in a hospital to undergo more tests. Still, his team assured him that the rapper is doing better.

Webbie Having Rough Life?

The incident happened months after he shared a rough week when he commuted in his suburban neighborhood.

On his Instagram Live, the rapper revealed that he was fined for allegedly parking illegally at his residence. It turned out that he was unaware he needed to pay $3,000 yearly.

In addition, he was arrested in 2017 on domestic abuse charges. At that time, he allegedly held his live-in girlfriend against his will in a hotel room. The event reportedly lasted for two hours that year.

The victim lived with him in Atlanta for 11 months before the incident happened.

According to WVLA, he abused her with a closed fist, belt, and open hand. His live-in partner also said Webbie pinned her on the ground and put his knees into her throat until she could not breathe.

As a result, the victim suffered from a fractured nose that caused her to cough and spit blood. Per The Advocate, she had proof that she had been whelped on her thighs and back.

Webbie received charges for second-degree battery, false imprisonment, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

