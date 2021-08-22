Tracie Wagaman, who starred in Love After Lockup, died of a methamphetamine overdose earlier this month. The 41-year-old passed away just a week after giving birth to her second child. For several years, Wagaman battled heroin addiction, and her brother set up a GoFundMe page to gather $5,000 for her funeral.

Wagaman died at 10:54 p.m. on July 1. According to documents obtained by The Sun last week, the cause of death was "accidental meth overdose" by the Las Vegas Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as a result of an accident.



Mark Wagaman, the former reality TV star's older brother, told The Sun that she struggled for 20 years to keep out of prison due to her drug addiction. He revealed that she's been on and off with the addiction for the past two decades and a history of being in and out of jail.

After Las Vegas police called her, Mark learned of Wagaman's death. They informed him she died in Las Vegas the night before. During an appearance on Sharrell's World on Aug. 16, Mark mentioned his sister's cause of death. Wagaman's family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 for her funeral and to assist her children. The fund-raising event has surpassed its $5,000 target and is no longer taking contributions.

READ ALSO: Tawny Kitaen Mysterious Cause of Death Revealed? Actress Facing a $15,000 Lawsuit Before She Died

Lily Reed, Wagaman's former manager, confirmed Wagaman's death on Instagram Live in late July, weeks after she passed away. "Tracie was loved... Tracie brought a lot of people a lot of joy and she will be remembered." Reed stated she spoke with Wagaman just hours before she passed away.

After serving eight years in jail for counterfeit checks and a probation violation, Wagaman featured on WEtv's Love After Lockup Season 2. Viewers saw her marry Clint Brady throughout the season, but the couple split in June. Wagaman announced her pregnancy in May, revealing that her baby, Lily, was the result of a relationship with Luke Loera. Isaac, Wagaman's 4-year-old son, also survives him.

According to Starcasm, Loera said that he and Wagaman agreed to put Lily up for adoption before his death, but that he afterwards changed his mind and wanted to fight for custody of her.

ALSO READ: Lil Loaded's Mystery Girlfriend Unmasked: Instagram Account, PDA Pics, DMs Revealed