Is This Lil Loaded's Mystery Girlfriend? Instagram Account, PDA Pics, DMs Revealed

Lil Loaded is dead, and it has been reported that the cause of his death was his breakup with his girlfriend.

The question everybody is asking now is - Who was Lil Loaded's girlfriend?

The rapper, who rose to prominence a year after his song "6locc 6a6y" went viral and received almost 30 million views on YouTube, passed away on May 31, 2021.

According to his mom, who spoke to a news outlet the night before her son died, Lil Loaded was "devastated" and "emotional" over his breakup. He was said to have been crying over how much he loved his girlfriend.

The outlet also confirmed that the mom called the cops after finding Lil Loaded's body on the second floor of their Texas home on Sunday night, with a gun lying nearby his body.

Lil Loaded's mother confirmed to the police that he committed suicide.

Who Was Lil Loaded's Girlfriend?

Lil Loaded, whose real name is Deshawn Robertson, wasn't reported to be dating anyone, so his death and the cause of his death being a girl came as a shock to many.

Many of his fans believe that the alleged girlfriend was responsible for the untimely death of the 20-year-old artist.

According to some Twitter users, Lil Loaded's girlfriend is Kendria, who is known as @iamkendriaaa on Instagram. She currently has 6,372 followers and following 771 people.

However, the rapper doesn't seem to be following his alleged girlfriend's private Instagram account.

Other people also seem to believe that it's her because there have been a couple of fake IG accounts in Kendria's name.

Kendria also reportedly spoke out on Lil Loaded's dead according to a video posted by FranStan TV on YouTube.

The video also showed "Kendria" and Lil Loaded looking cozy in front of the camera.

The rapper can be seen kissing his alleged girlfriend and packing on the PDA.

There also have been some short Instagram Stories uploaded on the video on the timestamps 5:23 until 6:45.

She also shared some alleged screenshots of her DMs with the rapper.

Details on Lil Loaded's alleged girlfriend is still unknown, and it's unclear if the girl in the video is really the rapper's girlfriend. It's still best to take this with a grain of salt.

READ ALSO: Lil Loaded Dead: Rapper's Mom CONFIRMS Reason For Tragic Cause of Death [UPDATE]

Lil Loaded's Friend Also Confirms Cause of Death

Lil Loaded's friend Cyraq claimed that his suicide was connected to his girlfriend, as stated in an IG post.

He once claimed, "My n---a just killed himself because of his b----h. I hate this hoe so much right now."

"That night told me inna studio last month somebody fuck his girl, he a kille em. This night ended this shit behind his girl. He meant that shit. Brudda I love you buh."

However, Cyraq immediately deleted the post a few hours later.

READ MORE: Lil Loaded's Tragic Cause of Death: Did Rapper Die by Suicide?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles