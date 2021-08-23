Fans were excited that "Jeopardy!" has finally chosen a permanent host to take the reign from Alex Trebek.

However, upon learning of Sony's decision, many fans were left disappointed.

Mike Richards, who became a guest host and is currently the executive producer of the show, has many dark secrets inside him that have been unveiled days after the supposedly happy announcement.

But just a few days after he was named as Trebek's successor, Richards has stepped down from the post he held for just a few days after the controversial comments and offensive remarks he said in 2013 that recently surfaced.

However, as previously mentioned, Richards will continue to be on the show's payroll.

Apart from announcing Mike Richards as its new host at that time, Mayim Bialik is also named host.

She is one of the fan-favorites and top picks. Bialik is known to be an actress and a neuroscientist as well.

Upon Richards ' stepping down, one question currently remains unanswered: What does Bialik make of the executive producer's comments about women? Will she be able to tolerate him after hearing his use of derogatory slurs?

Fans React to Mike Richards' Exit

Most fans weren't sorry upon learning that Mike Richards has given up the hosting duties on "Jeopardy!"

A former champion of the game tweeted with irony, "I was really looking forward to the season premiere where after an exhaustive 61-clue search for the next Jeopardy champion, the show looks past the three obvious candidates and declares Mike Richards the winner."

Now, many fans hope that Richards be replaced with somebody they want - such as LeVar Burton.

One person tweeted, "Jeopardy really screwed this one up. They had a chance to choose LeVar Burton a black host that was awesome & instead let a bigoted white man appoint himself the job."

READ ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' Still Plans To Do THIS With Mike Richards Despite Past Offensive Comments and Resignation

Mayim Bialik - Is She Staying on 'Jeopardy!'?

Fans wonder if Mayim Bialik is disappointed in Mike Richards a week just after his appointment. Though that already happened, Richards will still be her boss since he's still the executive producer of the show.

After being named the co-host of "Jeopardy!" Bialik explained, "Here's a fun secret: I wore a Jewish star in every episode of 'Jeopardy!' that I guest hosted."

"I find ways to maintain my sense of 'Jewishness' wherever I go. And it's especially important to me to do that on such a public stage."

However, Richards was quoted in one of his controversial podcasts mocking Jews. "Ixnay on the ose-nay. She's not an ew-Jay," talking about big noses.

Even the Anti-Defamation League has called for a probe into Richards' disparaging remarks about Jews, women, and Asians.

Fans will have to wait and see what Mayim Bialik's decision will be. "Jeopardy!" will surely be busy and cause even more outrage if Bialik leaves the game show because of Richards.

READ MORE: 'Jeopardy!' Season 38 Faces Delays? New Host Mike Richards In Trouble With the Law [DETAILS]