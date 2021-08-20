"Jeopardy!" has just welcomed their newest host, Mike Richards, but the clean slate of one of the longest-running game shows in the US has been plagued with controversies because of him.

On Thursday, Richards will start filming for season 38 of "Jeopardy!" as planned.

Filming still commenced the day after several offensive comments of Richards from a podcast in 2013 until 2014 surfaced recently, where he also had issued a profuse apology for it.

However, Richards received bad news after the Anti-Defamation League has recently released a statement on Twitter saying, "New 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards' disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter."

The League has also called for a probe against the executive producer-turned-host.

"Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation."

It's unclear if they will continue filming despite the call to the investigation. Season 38 is set to premiere on Sept. 13, with Mike Richards being welcomed as the new host following its longtime host, Alex Trebek.

What Did Mike Richards Say in the Podcast?

Mike Richards hosted "The Randumb Show" for two years while working for "The Price is Right."

In one of the episodes, Richards commented about people with big noses, calling them "ew-jay."

He even called his co-host's friends "really frumpy and overweight" and even saying, "They all look terrible. They look fat and not good."

In another instance, the new host also reportedly described himself as "horrible at all trivia," even ironically saying, "I never would have gotten on 'Jeopardy!'"

After The Ringer exposed all of Richards' offensive statements, he issued a statement mentioning how it was humbling to confront an embarrassing moment of misjudgment, insensitivity, and thoughtlessness.

He said in a statement, "My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them."

Other Mike Richards Scandal

This wasn't the first time Mike Richards' name has been tarnished.

He already had a scandal involving "Price is Right" models for sexual harassment and discrimination.

He was even by two women. One model claimed producers, including Richards, harassed and sidelined her after becoming pregnant.

Another model, Lanishia Cole, cited wrongful termination and sexual harassment.

