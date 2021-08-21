Mike Richards started filming for "Jeopardy!" on Thursday after announcing that he will be taking over Alex Trebek.

But on the same day, it was also announced that he would be resigning due to his past misogynistic comments.

Richards has faced a ton of backlash ever since he was named the new permanent host of the most-loved game show on TV.

Fans were also disappointed that their favorites weren't chosen to be Trebek's replacement.

But despite Richards' resignation and his controversies, it was revealed that "Jeopardy!" will still air the episodes he filmed, according to The Wrap.

On Thursday, production kicked off, and Mike Richards already filmed five episodes.

And despite his resignation as host, he will remain an executive producer on the show.

Mike Richards, who is the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" since 2019, was named as Trebek's replacement last week, with Sony also revealing that Mayim Bialik (who was also a guest host on the show) would be hosting primetime specials.

The announcement came days after Richards was forced to respond to the comments cited in lawsuits while working for the "Price is Right" that resurfaced early this month.

But just this week, The Ringer reported and helped resurfaced Richards' misogynistic comments on a podcast, including using offensive language and even disparaging women's bodies.

His comments on "The Randumb Show" were recorded when he was also the executive producer for the "Price is Right."

The 41-episode podcast was hosted by him and his former assistant, Beth Triffon.

Richards mocked his co-host as a "booth ho" and "boothstitute," and in other episodes, he made comments about a picture of Beth and her friends, calling the group "really frumpy and overweight" and "look terrible in the picture."

Mike Richards immediately posted a lengthy statement when the controversy has blown up and admitted his previous actions have no excuse.

"Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Who Will Replace Mike Richards on 'Jeopardy!'

Now that Mike Richards is out of the camera, the show is again on the hunt for his and Trebek's replacement.

Despite being not one of the top picks, the only reason why Richards was chosen was that he didn't have a Hollywood trail that could tarnish or overpower the brand of "Jeopardy!"

Former "Jeopardy!" guest host Aaron Rodgers was one of the fan favorites, and upon hearing that Richards has stepped down, he's still reportedly interested in the job.

But the fans' top pick is still LeVar Burton. However, everybody will now have to wait and see again who Sony chooses.

