Tom Cruise pulled off a grand gesture for a family in Warwickshire for allowing him to land his helicopter in their garden.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the Hollywood legend is currently in the United Kingdom to film his upcoming "Mission: Impossible" film sequel.

The unsuspecting family did not expect Cruise to arrive in their backyard. They were only told that an unnamed VIP needed a place to land his helicopter somewhere as Coventry Airport is currently closed because it's being replaced by West Midlands Gigafactory to produce electric vehicle battery packs.

How one family made Tom's Mission (Im)possible! 🚁



When Alison was asked if a helicopter could land in her back garden, she had no idea it would be Tom Cruise who stepped out!

She'll be speaking to Trish @BBCCWR after 5pm.



📻 https://t.co/SNk3i00UkQ pic.twitter.com/AnCLzscpws — BBC CWR (@BBCCWR) August 23, 2021

READ NOW: Duchess Camilla Had an Important Piece of Advice to Meghan Markle⁠- But She Didn't Listen Anyway [REPORT]

The family was shocked to see the "Oblivion" star as he stepped out of the helicopter and walked towards them to have a little chat with the owner's children.

Alison Webb, the garden owner, said it would be fantastic for her kids to see an aircraft arrive in their garden, but Cruise suddenly "arrived and got out," leading them to be starstruck for a bit.

"He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much." Webb told BBC.

Not only that, but the Hollywood royalty also offered her kids and their friends a helicopter ride as the actor attends a meeting.

"It turned out to be an incredible day, it was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened." She added. Aside from visiting the Warwickshire-based family, Cruise also explored Birmingham, specifically Asha's, a popular Indian restaurant. (check out the photo below)

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening 🌟



Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment 😋 pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha's (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

A part of the Grand Central shopping center was closed down as Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell film the movie with the production staff and crew.

'Mission: Impossible 7' Coming Next Year

According to Screen Rant, Cruise is filming different scenes in several locations across the UK.

Recently, a new video from the set circulated online and shocked fans as the particular stunt shows a train flying off the bridge without the use of CGI.

Tom Cruise is known for doing his crazy stunts in the past as he wants it to be realistic as possible.

The film franchise has been a theatre staple for 25 years. The seventh sequel has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

The movie's production was previously halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and crew members reportedly refused to work despite having safety protocols.

"Mission: Impossible 7" will be released on May 27, 2022, and the eighth sequel will hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

READ ALSO: Beyonce, Jay Z Causes Heated Debate Over a Painting, Giant Diamond - Why Are People Mad?