Christina Haack has no time for negative comments on her social media accounts, so she quickly responds to critics whenever she sees one.

According to E! News, the HGTV reality star recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her family dinner with current boyfriend Joshua Hall and her children, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, Taylor, and Brayden.

"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat." Haack wrote in the caption. (check out the photo below)

Shortly after the sweet family snap was posted, a critic pointed out that her son with Ant Anstead was not present in the photo nor other pictures on her social media.

"Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures." One fan wrote.

This leads Haack to clap back at the commenter, saying she's not posting every move she makes, and her son sometimes stays with Anstead.

"Just because I don't post my every move of course shamed for it - we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids." She wrote. (via the outlet mentioned above)

"This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of."

Haack added that Hudson is a toddler (23 months old), and he won't enjoy their Las Vegas trips because he always naps.

"Thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of." The reality star continued.

Christina Haack's Previous Relationships, Children

Hudson is Haack's son with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. She dated the English television presented after her split with Tarek El Moussa. Haack also had kids with El Moussa, 10-year-old Taylor, and 6-year-old Brayden.

The HGTV personality married Anstead two years after separating from El Moussa. The ex-couple welcomed their child together in 2019, the same year they got married.

"Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long." Haack wrote on Instagram. (via Us Weekly)

As Hudson turns one, Anstead and Haack announced that they're separating.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote on social media.

The HGTV star is currently in a relationship with Joshua Hall; the pair started dating in July.

