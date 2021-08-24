"Jeopardy!" still faces a hosting crisis even without Mike Richards in the podium.

After months of searching for the person who could succeed, Alex Trebek, "Jeopardy!" announced that Richards and Mayim Bialik would be the permanent hosts. But before Richards was able to enjoy his stint, he immediately left the post due to the damaging controversies that came out.

CNN Business confirmed that Bialik will do the job for now. The new host will reportedly host the episodes taped this week before Sony announces a new set of additional guest hosts before its new season in September.

However, like the show's executive producer, Bialik might be on the verge of losing the position as well due to the reemergence of her issues.

What's Wrong With Mayim Bialik?

After officially joining the game show on August 11, Vanity Fair published an article about her disapproval of vaccines.

Through her 2012 book "Beyond the Sling," the "Big Bang Theory" actress wrote who reluctant she feels to give her children vaccinations.

"We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children, but this is a very personal decision that should be made only after sufficient research, which today is within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child's health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status," she said.

Despite that, she tried to clarify her opinions about vaccinations multiple times. In 2015, she even revealed that she immunized her children.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly's 'Girlfriends' Banned From Watching' Surviving R. Kelly,' Forced to Eat Feces as Punishment: Accuser

She also disclosed that she received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her spokesperson sent a statement to The Wrap, debunking the anti-vaccine rumors.

This resonated her comments in her YouTube video titled, "Anti-Vaxxers and Covid." According to Bialik, her two kids would also receive their COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots. Although she admitted writing that statement in her book, she said that she never said vaccines are not valuable and necessary.

She ended her statement by saying that it disturbs everyone, as some still do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, Bialik does not wish to follow them and chooses to safeguard her immune system by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

It remains unknown whether Bialik can do the hosting full time already. Previously, she reportedly wanted to have someone to work with her due to the current full-packed schedule.

READ MORE: Jimmy Hayes Death' Unfair'; Wife Kristen Left Devastated Over Unexpected Passing