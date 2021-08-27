Meghan Markle seems to have upset another member of the royal family; this time around, it's Camilla Parker Bowles.

The two haven't been on good terms since the Duchess of Sussex had broken the promise she made to Camilla last year. The fallout between the two began when Meghan outshined the Duchess of Cornwall on the day that she had heavily prepared for.

According to Mirror, The American had sworn not to steal the spotlight from Camilla on her special day.

However, Markle soon disregarded their agreement upon uploading her photographs at the National Theater on social media. The former royal posted the pictures on her Instagram the same day as her in-law's important address about domestic violence.

Camilla and Meghan caused a rift, as the former felt like her trust had been broken.

Camilla An Upset Mother-in-Law

It is only recently when royal insiders revealed how Camilla Parker Bowles honestly reacted to the whole situation. Russel Myers confessed that the Duchess of Sussex insisted that her theater photo op be released on that specific date.

The royal editor also shared that Bowles had felt "very upset" after her daughter-in-law received more attention on the day. The speech she prepared for almost a year was for the Women of the World Festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary.

"Over the last four years [Camilla] has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her platform and personal experience to highlight the issue and help sufferers," said Russel.



Did Meghan Betray Camilla?

The same royal source claimed that Prince Charles's wife felt overshadowed by Meghan because of the ill-thought-through post. The Duchess of Cornwall had allegedly described the incident as a breach of trust, feeling heavily betrayed by Meghan's broken promise.

Sources reported that Camilla wanted the media to focus on the effort and work she put into the women's organization.

Moreover, the royal family was made aware of Camilla's desire to have all the attention and engagement at the event. "Everyone was in agreement that Camilla's speech should take precedence. Unfortunately, some people had other ideas," stated Myers.

The tension between Markle and Bowles remains high strung as their relationship keeps straining with the Sussexes' keeping their distance.

