Ed Asner's death led to speculations that his "Mary Tyler Moore Show" co-star, Betty White, also died.

Fans of "Mary Tyler Moore Show" saw the death of its main characters this year. Before Asner, Cloris Leachman and Gavin McLeod passed away, leaving Betty White as the sole survivor among them.

Although news outlets reported Asner's death, the actress's name also popped out online, causing people to ask whether she succumbed after the actor.

On Twitter, White topped the trending list as some people thought the actress also died this year. However, internet users debunked the claims and said that she just outlived all the young cast members of the show.

One fan said, "I was telling how much I love Betty White then started ugly crying because she's 99 years old and won't be alive forever. Please be Immortal."

"Every time I see Betty White trending I have a mini heart attack. I love that woman," another wrote.

Meanwhile, the social media site itself clarified why the actress is trending. Twitter added a message under her name, saying, "National treasure Betty White is okay! Many think of Betty White after her former Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star, Ed Asner, passed away on Sunday."

What Happened to Ed Asner?

The death hoax about White came hours after reports about Asner's death surfaced.

The actor's representative confirmed his passing at the age of 91 in an email to The Associated Press (per ABC News).

He worked with White in the hit series "Mary Tyler Moore" alongside Sue Ann Nivens, Valerie Harper, and Cloris Leachman. The actor became the third cast member to die in recent months, following Leachman in January and MacLeod in May.

Meanwhile, the last-standing actress, despite her old age, was still able to join the cast of a Christmas movie for Lifetime in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the filming due to the ongoing protocols.

Unfortunately, it will not still happen for now as it could be risky for White to return to work amid the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

However, the 99-year-old is still strong enough to hold interviews. In January, she told People how blessed she is to turn 99 after years of serving in the industry.

