The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that Chris Wilson, a "Lone Star Law" game warden, has died this week at the age of 43.

In an exclusive statement to 25 News, the department revealed that Wilson succumbed after his recent hospitalization at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The once healthy game warden struggled as his health deteriorated after testing positive for COVID-19.

The department added that the sergeant suffered from complications caused by the dreaded disease, losing the battle on Thursday night.

Wilson appeared in a 2016 episode of "Lone Star Law" and worked with Captain Scott Jurk and other game wardens at that time.

As seen on the videos online, the other game wardens in Texas escorted his remains to a mortuary following the announcement of his death. They stood outside the funeral home before taking his remains to service.

Before his death, he spent 17 years of his life working at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The Sam Houston University graduate served in Bell and San Saba counties before scoring a promotion as sergeant special investigator.

Since then, he began looking into potential crimes and threats to game wardens like him and other park police officers.

Rest in Peace, Chris Wilson

Following his passing, people close to his heart honored him and asked everyone to pray for him after his heroic battle.

Wilson's long-time company paid tribute to him and remembered the nearly two decades of service of the late "Lone Star Law" star.

"Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication," officials said, as quoted by KXXV. "His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him. The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service."

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Commodified, Memory Insulted? 'Spencer' Film Receives Backlash Despite On-Point Trailer

The department then sent wishes to his family amid the trying times.

Meanwhile, the department's executive director, Carter Smith, also sent a heartfelt message to the "big man with a big heart." Per Smith, Wilson left good things and brought positive impacts to all the people he worked with.

Chris Wilson is survived by his wife and four children.

His death caused a massive call online, with internet users telling people to get vaccinated and take extra precautions amid the worsening pandemic.

READ MORE: Was Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death COVID-19 Vaccine Related? Conspiracy Theories Go Overboard