Multiple news outlets revealed that Emily VanCamp will no longer appear on "The Resident" in its upcoming Season 5.

After four years of leading Fox's "The Resident," VanCamp reportedly decided to leave the medical drama. She initially became part of the series since its debut in 2018.

According to Deadline, the creators still tried persuading her to join Season 5. Although she was open to discussions, the talk reportedly failed to get her again.

As the actress stepped down as the series regular, her story is expected to end in the early part of the next season.

Her decision to leave the show came only a week after disclosing she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Josh Bowman. The "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actress shared three photos that were taken during her pregnancy, writing "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full," in the caption.

Since she did not disclose why she decided to leave the show, fans speculated that the actress wants to focus on taking care of their child for now.

VanCamp and Bowman started dating when they met on the set of "Revenge." They both played the roles of husband and wife in 2011 and got married in 2018.

VanCamp's Pregnancy Reflects on "The Resident" Character

Despite her secrecy in her motherhood, VanCamp's recent life event is similar to her character. For what it's worth, her "The Resident" character, Nicolette Nevin, was also pregnant.

The character gave birth to a daughter in the season finale before the promotional video for Season 5 disclosed a shocking turn of events.

Following her departure, "The Resident" released a teaser on Monday that revealed the major changes that will occur in the series.

"If you thought last season changed everything, just wait," a voiceover said.

It appears as Nic will soon face danger while Conrad is at home with their child. Two police officers then appear at their home to possibly deliver some sort of bad news.

VanCamp's exit followed the other series regulars' departure. Shaunette Renee Wilson and Morris Chestnut previously said goodbye to the franchise.

Chestnut decided to leave due to his participation in the upcoming drama on Fox, titled "Our Kind People."

Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff hinted at the surprises and "Oh my god moments" in the upcoming season despite losing the original cast members.

"We have some terrific new characters and we have a great platform for the season that we can't wait to deliver to the audience," he said, as quoted by ET Online.

