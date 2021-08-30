The founder of The Spiritual QC, Lee Williams, has died at the age of 75.

The gospel group Spiritual QC announced the passing of Williams through its Facebook page on Monday. The gospel music legend was referred to as the group's fearless leader following his death.

"We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home," the group said.

The group added that information about funeral arrangements will be publicized at a later date.

The post did not mention Lee Williams' cause of death. However, multiple news outlets noted that the musician struggled with Alzheimer's disease for a long time.

For what it's worth, the disease caused his retirement from music in 2018. Meanwhile, his family also has not offered any words to address his passing yet.

Fans Remembered Lee Williams

On the same Facebook post, longtime fans of the musician paid him tribute and sent messages of condolences to the group and his family.

One fan said, "My prayers are with The Family of My Dear Friend Lee. We will miss him dearly. He was truly a Gospel Legend that will never be forgotten. His music and his style will be remembered forever."

"Gospel 1330 AM and 104.9 FM in Tyler Texas is praying for the family and the entire Gospel Community Comfort and Strength," another wrote.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Still a Mystery During Funeral; Widow Bids Heartbreaking Goodbye

For decades, Williams had been known as a singer whose style focused on baritone and stoic performance. Before rising to fame, he initially began his professional career in the late 1960s.

From there, he founded the Tupelo-based gospel quartet. After performing together for years, The Spiritual QC finally recorded its first full-length album, "Jesus is Alive and Well" in 1996.

The album immediately helped them to have a skyrocketing career. The band went on to earn their first national hit song, "I've Learned to Lean." With that success, the group scored a spot on Billboard's gospel music charts.

In addition, they won 10 Stellar Awards and the Gospel Music Excellence Awards' Traditional Quartet of the Year in 2011, among others. Williams alone also earned the Mississippi Trailblazer Award, according to Daily Journal.

READ MORE: Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Cause of Death: Socialite Suffered 'Miserable' Disease For a Whole Decade